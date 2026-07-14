UAE parents increasingly seek weight-loss injections for children amid GLP-1 buzz

Growing awareness of weight-loss injections is prompting more UAE parents to ask doctors whether the medicines could help their children, but specialists warn the treatments are only suitable for carefully selected patients and should never be viewed as a shortcut to losing weight.

"People are talking about it a lot on social media and in the news," said Dr Reham Ghanim, paediatric endocrinologist at Metabolic. "We see a lot of patients coming asking about GLP-1 medications." She said one of the biggest misconceptions among parents is assuming that any GLP-1 drug approved for children can be used for weight loss.

"When they hear there is a treatment approved for children, they think it's like taking paracetamol for fever, a quick fix," she said. Dr Ghanim explained that different medications have different approved uses.

Wegovy (semaglutide) is approved for treating obesity in adolescents aged 12 and above under specific medical criteria, while Mounjaro (tirzepatide) is approved for treating type 2 diabetes in children aged 10 years and older, not for weight loss.

She said GLP-1 medications are considered only after lifestyle interventions have been properly implemented and when obesity is accompanied by medical complications such as insulin resistance, prediabetes, diabetes, fatty liver disease or high cholesterol.

"They are breakthrough medications, but they are not magic pills," she said. "Parents should understand these are serious medical interventions that require long-term commitment to healthy eating, physical activity and regular follow-up."

'I got tired climbing one flight of stairs'

For 14-year-old Bera Ayaz, the treatment became part of a much broader lifestyle change. Before starting Wegovy in May 2025, he struggled with excessive eating, severe insulin resistance and constant stomach problems.

"I realised intervention was necessary when I got tired from even one flight of stairs," he said. "I would often be breathless in situations I shouldn't have been."

Although he continued playing football and basketball, he said his weight affected both his confidence and the way others treated him. He said he wasn’t popular amongst people his age, although he was supported by close friends. Lifestyle changes alongside medication Bera said the medication alone did not transform his health.

Although he began treatment in May 2025, he said the biggest changes only came after combining it with a calorie-controlled diet, regular gym sessions and exercise later that year. Since then, he has lost 40kg, reducing his weight from 94kg to 54kg.

"The biggest difference in my life was how I was treated by others, but also finding it easier shopping and honestly living as a whole with sports," he said. "I've gone from being the last pick when teams were chosen in sports to being the first pick."

He added that some classmates who had previously picked on him now consider him a friend.

Not without challenges

The teenager said treatment was generally smooth, although increasing to a higher dose caused severe stomach pain, vomiting and diarrhoea during one period. He also experienced body dysmorphia, saying he sometimes struggled to recognise the physical changes despite others noticing them. Now gradually reducing his dosage under medical supervision, he says his biggest concern is whether his appetite will return after stopping the medication. "I think I'll be able to control it because of my calorie deficit and how I trained myself to withstand the cravings for food," he said. "I'm happy to finally quit GLP."

Dr Ghanim said this is exactly why medication should always be paired with sustainable lifestyle changes. "If GLP-1 is used on its own, weight regain is very likely after stopping," she said. "The goal is to establish healthy eating habits and physical activity while the medication makes that journey easier." She added that children receiving GLP-1 therapy are regularly monitored for blood sugar, liver health, cholesterol, muscle mass, bone health and growth, while treatment plans are tailored individually.

"Obesity is a chronic illness," she said. "These medications are one tool — but they work best when combined with long-term lifestyle change, family support and close medical supervision."