UAE: Parents must take children to doctor for check-up before schools reopen, advise medics

It's important to diagnose and treat infections ahead of school reopening, experts say

File photo

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 17 Aug 2022, 4:53 PM

Medics in the UAE reiterate that a visit to the paediatrician is a must for children before schools finally reopen on 29 August.

Students across the country enjoyed a two-month long summer holidays and families are now gearing up for school reopening, as pupils brace themselves for the new academic year/term.

Dr P Babu Balachandar, Specialist Pediatrician, Aster Hospital, Qusais said, “With the schools reopening after a two-month break, it is ideal that parents take the children for a general health check-up to rule out the possibilities of any illnesses. This is because most of the children would be back from a long vacation in their home countries. Some might likely develop viral or bacterial infections. So, the general check-up would help in diagnosing these conditions and treating them and would assure parents their children are healthy.”

They urge it is an ideal time for parents to check the vaccination status of their child as well.

Balachandar adds, “There are a few vaccinations that a child must get depending on their age. So, the best time to get vaccines is before the reopening of schools. Many children develop a fever after getting these vaccines. So again, it would be good to plan this ahead.”

They also advise parents not to send their children to school “if they manifest any flu like or Covid-19 symptoms.”

He adds, “in such cases parents should take the child to a doctor. It would help in preventing the condition from becoming worse and preventing the spread of infection to other children in the classroom.”

Doctors also underline that the general check-up is especially important this year, as the pandemic is seemingly slowing down but still simmering.

Dr Puneet Wadhwa, a specialist pediatrician with Prime Hospital, opines, “Apart from a general check-up physical fitness can be evaluated whether the child is ready to join school or not. Additionally, if child is taking any prescription medicine or any vitamins, that can be refilled.”

He adds, “parents can also consider if a child is eligible for Covid-19 vaccine or not. Since, the Covid vaccine is available from the age of five, parents can think of getting their child vaccinated before their ward joins school.”

Medics also aver parents should help their children get back on a “sleep schedule for school” as the summer break nears its end.

“During the holidays, the children’s normal routine is changed and many of them have been waking up late with altered eating habits. All these should be streamlined before the school starts,” adds Wadhwa.

Check your child’s overall growth during doctor visits

Dr Garima Chawla, specialist pediatrician, LLH Medical Center, Shabia, Abu Dhabi says, “As children come back from their home countries, some may have mild illnesses. It is essential to make sure that they are fit to attend school. During the check-up, the doctor reinforces healthy eating because once they are back at school, it is important to ensure they are not consuming junk food or having too many juices or chocolates. After the holiday period, children must follow healthy eating, which can help them build strong immunity.”

Healthcare professionals also highlight that subsequently, we would see the temperatures dropping and gradually shifting to winter in the UAE.

Many children develop flu and other infections during this time, which coincides with the opening of schools, therefore, parents should be watchful of any developing symptoms.

Chawla underscores, “During these doctor’s visits, we remind them to take their Covid-19 vaccines and flu shots. We also emphasise the need to follow social distancing and wearing masks at school. Wearing masks can help protect them from various viral illnesses apart from Covid-19.

“During such visits, the physician may conduct growth analysis, including checking their height and weight, to ensure they are growing properly. Eye check-ups and dental check-ups are also recommended for school-going children once in six months.”

