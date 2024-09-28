E-Paper

UAE: Pakistanis on visit visa, job-seekers urged to follow rules; guidelines issued

A video advisory explained several dos and don'ts in the UAE, from respecting people's privacy to avoiding fake news and immoral content

by

Waheed Abbas
File photo used for illustrative purposes
Published: Sat 28 Sep 2024, 9:44 AM

Pakistani expats in the UAE, job-seekers, and those who are flying in on visit visas are reminded to learn and follow all the rules and regulations in the Emirates, missions said in a video advisory.

"The purpose of this video is to guide Pakistanis in the UAE and those coming here to be aware of local laws and their rights and responsibilities so they don't get into any sort of legal trouble,” said Hussain Muhammad, consul-general at the Pakistan Consulate, Dubai.


Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

Violating local laws may land expats or tourists in court, resulting in imprisonment, financial penalty and, sometimes, deportation, the advisory said.

To guide the people, the video explained that Dubai visas issued to Pakistani nationals can be verified through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA). While visas issued from other emirates – Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah – can be verified by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

Job-seekers were strongly advised to verify the details of their prospective employers through government channels. In case of any doubt, seek help from the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate-General of Pakistan, it added.

“Information with regard to labour rules and other laws can be obtained from the website of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre). Candidates can use e-mail and chat services for information. For issues with regard to immigration and visa, applicants can reach out to Amer Centres. For labour issues, Tasheel Centres can help Pakistanis coming to the UAE.”

“In case of crime or dispute, immediately report the matter to the police. To report a violation at workplace, report the matter it to Mohre within one year of work permit cancellation,” said the advisory.

Medical records, valid passport and visa page copies, updated employment contract, financial record and details about employer and residence should be easily accessible at all times. These details should also be shared with close family members in the UAE and Pakistan so they can be provided, if required.

They were also asked use official channels to remit money to and from UAE and Pakistan.

“It is also extremely important to be aware of how to protect ID card, SIM card, passport, Emirates ID and e-mail accounts. Be aware of online bank and credit cards frauds. Also, obtain life and medical insurance in Pakistan and the UAE,” said the advisory issued by the consulate.

In addition, all Pakistani employees should also obtain job loss insurance, known as the UAE's Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) insurance.

“We, all overseas Pakistanis in the UAE, represent the country. Following the rules of the country we live in brings a good name not just to us individually, but also to the whole country," the consul-general said.

There are around 1.7 million Pakistanis in the UAE, making up the second-largest community in the Gulf country. In addition, millions of tourists from the South Asian country visit the Emirates every year.

Here are some guidelines that Pakistanis must follow, whether they are living here or coming to the UAE:

  1. Don’t post or share posts related to religion which hurt others’ sentiments.
  2. Don’t post or share any content against any religion.
  3. Don’t post any immoral content related to vulgarity and human trafficking, etc.
  4. Don’t upload or share content which is critical or other countries’ policies.
  5. Don’t threaten others online.
  6. Don’t get involved or join any protest.
  7. Don’t spread or share news, videos or photos that are against the UAE’s laws, principles, institutions and people
  8. Don’t share or upload content which reflects racism and hatred and affects peace in the society.
  9. Don’t create fake e-mails, websites and accounts which represent authorities and other individuals.
  10. It’s a crime to malign an official on social media.
  11. Don’t take photos of sensitive areas.
  12. Don’t take pictures of others without their permission.
  13. Don’t share others' photos and videos on social media without their permission
  14. Respect others’ privacy and personal information.
  15. Don’t spread rumours.
  16. Don’t share your passwords, OTP and ATM PIN numbers. Banks and authorities will never ask you for these numbers.
  17. Don’t run away from your employer, instead, seek help from Mohre.
  18. Avoid obscene gestures and don't get involved in physical fights.
  19. Don’t post or share content against any culture, religion, nationality, country, group, etc.
  20. Don’t take up employment when visiting UAE on a tourist/visit visa.
  21. Be careful with regard to post-dated cheques. Bounced cheques could cause serious legal complications.
  22. Don’t sign on a blank paper and cheque.
  23. Strictly follow traffic laws.
  24. International driving licences are only acceptable to non-residents.
  25. Narcotics are strictly prohibited in the UAE.
  26. Some medicines containing such substances are also unlawful.
  27. People should check the list of drugs/medicines permitted by the authority.
  28. Don’t collect funds for an unregistered charity.
  29. Robbery, smuggling of narcotics, terrorism carry severe penalties.

Sami Ullah Khan, community welfare attache at the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi, asked people to share this video with their friends and relatives, especially those who are living in the UAE or plan to come to the UAE.

Waheed Abbas

