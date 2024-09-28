UAE: Pakistanis on visit visa, job-seekers urged to follow rules; guidelines issued

File photo used for illustrative purposes

Pakistani expats in the UAE, job-seekers, and those who are flying in on visit visas are reminded to learn and follow all the rules and regulations in the Emirates, missions said in a video advisory.

"The purpose of this video is to guide Pakistanis in the UAE and those coming here to be aware of local laws and their rights and responsibilities so they don't get into any sort of legal trouble,” said Hussain Muhammad, consul-general at the Pakistan Consulate, Dubai.

Violating local laws may land expats or tourists in court, resulting in imprisonment, financial penalty and, sometimes, deportation, the advisory said.

To guide the people, the video explained that Dubai visas issued to Pakistani nationals can be verified through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs-Dubai (GDRFA). While visas issued from other emirates – Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Umm Al Quwain, Fujairah, Ajman and Ras Al Khaimah – can be verified by the Federal Authority for Identity, Citizenship, Customs and Port Security.

Job-seekers were strongly advised to verify the details of their prospective employers through government channels. In case of any doubt, seek help from the Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi and the Consulate-General of Pakistan, it added.

“Information with regard to labour rules and other laws can be obtained from the website of the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (Mohre). Candidates can use e-mail and chat services for information. For issues with regard to immigration and visa, applicants can reach out to Amer Centres. For labour issues, Tasheel Centres can help Pakistanis coming to the UAE.”

“In case of crime or dispute, immediately report the matter to the police. To report a violation at workplace, report the matter it to Mohre within one year of work permit cancellation,” said the advisory.

Medical records, valid passport and visa page copies, updated employment contract, financial record and details about employer and residence should be easily accessible at all times. These details should also be shared with close family members in the UAE and Pakistan so they can be provided, if required.

They were also asked use official channels to remit money to and from UAE and Pakistan.

“It is also extremely important to be aware of how to protect ID card, SIM card, passport, Emirates ID and e-mail accounts. Be aware of online bank and credit cards frauds. Also, obtain life and medical insurance in Pakistan and the UAE,” said the advisory issued by the consulate.

In addition, all Pakistani employees should also obtain job loss insurance, known as the UAE's Involuntary Loss of Employment (ILOE) insurance.