UAE: Pakistanis on visit visa asked to buy return tickets from same airline

Published: Mon 30 Sep 2024, 6:00 AM

Tourists coming from Pakistan to the UAE have been advised to buy return air tickets of the same airline in order to avoid the hassle of additional approvals.

Of late, airlines and officials of the South Asian country have been advising their nationals to meet all the visit visa requirements such as accommodation proof, substantial funds in the form of cash and credit cards and return air tickets. Passengers who do not meet all the requirements are denied boarding the flight.

“For a smoother process, we recommend purchasing return tickets with SereneAir. Ticket from other airlines may require additional approval at check-in,” the carrier said.

Another private carrier Airblue said those travelling on a tourist visa to the UAE with a return ticket from another airline would require Airblue to seek approval from UAE authorities before issuing the boarding card.

It also asked visit visa holders to have a valid return ticket within the visa duration and confirmed hotel booking or if staying with friends/relatives, proof of their address and Emirates ID. “Hotel bookings, proof of residence, and copies of return tickets from other airlines will be collected by staff during check-in,” the carrier said.

Airlines between the UAE and Pakistan enjoy a very high seat occupancy due to a large number of tourists and Pakistani citizens living and working in the Emirates. There are 1.7 million Pakistani nationals currently living in the UAE. In addition, millions of people from the South Asian country travel every year to the UAE for tourism and in search of jobs.

“Passengers need to have a valid return ticket within the visa validity period. Passengers must have a confirmed hotel booking or accommodation address with a valid telephone number. Passengers must have a minimum of $500 (Dh1,835) in cash or a credit card in their name to cover their stay in the UAE. Passengers who don’t meet the requirements will be denied boarding at the departure airport,” said Fly Jinnah, which operates flights to different cities between UAE and Pakistan.