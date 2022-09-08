UAE: Pakistani waiter wins 1kg gold in Mahzooz draw, says he will continue in current job

Recently-engaged 28-year-old expat has been living the country for four years

Mahzooz celebrates the second winner of one kilogram of gold this summer.

As part of a two-month promotion, Mahzooz conducted the second Golden Summer draw on September 3 in conjunction with its 92nd weekly draw.

Pakistani expat Syed works as a waiter and has been living in the UAE for four years. He had been participating in Mahzooz every week since being introduced to the draw six months ago.

The 28-year-old winner couldn't believe his eyes when he saw his name on the screen while watching the live draw on Saturday, September 3, and quickly announced his victory to his parents.

"At first, they thought I was playing a harmless prank on them, but when I showed them a screenshot of the draw with my name, they became convinced", he says.

"This is the first prize I have ever won in my life, and it is a massive one. I would like to sincerely thank Mahzooz for securing my future in the UAE."

Syed says he intends to continue working in his current position while also establishing an additional venture to supplement his income since he recently got engaged and will have new responsibilities when he gets married in January next year.

"I plan to invest this big win smartly in the UAE for my family", he says.

