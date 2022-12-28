UAE: Pakistani labourer wins Dh100,000 in Mahzooz draw, plans to start clothing business

Kirill from Uzbekistan and Rowena from the Philippines are the other lucky winners who won the same amount

The festive season was made happier for the lucky winners in the 108th Super Saturday draws held by Mahzooz.

The draw saw 22 winners sharing the second prize of Dh1 million, and 1,272 winners receiving Dh350 each.

Three expats won Dh100,000 each. Kirill from Uzbekistan, Rowena from the Philippines, and Khawar from Pakistan were the lucky winners who shared the Dh300,000 raffle prize.

Khawar, a 36-year-old Pakistani expat, was watching the draw live on Saturday night when he saw his name on the screen. The expat who has arrived to Dubai 6 years ago works in a very physically demanding job, loading and offloading merchandise at a private company. He is overjoyed with his new win and believes the prize is a blessing that has arrived at the right time. He plans to use it to start a clothing business in his home country and, of course, to buy himself a new smartphone.

Khawar's friends have immediately created Mahzooz accounts and begun participating after being inspired by his latest win.

A 45-year-old Uzbek airline employee Kirill, who is also a food blogger, has lived in Dubai for two decades and never imagined he would win such a large prize. Kirill was enjoying the company of his friends in the park when he received the email from Mahzooz. He couldn't believe his good fortune at first, but when his colleagues who also participate in Mahzooz began calling to congratulate him, he realised that he had won.

Kirill and many of his friends believe that repeated and persistent participation is the key to winning. Kirill intends to use the money to buy a new car.

Rowena, a 36-year-old Filipina airport operations team leader, shares Kirill's excitement about her big win. Rowena, who has been living in the UAE for the past ten years, got the biggest surprise of her life on Christmas Eve when she got a call from a friend informing her that her name was announced during the draw. At around 10pm, Rowena checked the results on the website and was surprised to see her name among the winners. She started crying and couldn't sleep the entire night. She called her mother to inform her of her big win. Rowena is still coming to terms with her big win that she has not yet planned what to do with her windfall. She would most certainly like to donate a portion of her winnings to charity and save the rest for her future.

