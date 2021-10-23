UAE-Pakistan travel: More flights to be operated soon to address rising airfares, says minister

Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, spoke to the media in Dubai on Saturday.

Dubai - The official also highlighted how the government helped overseas Pakistanis around the world

Published: Sat 23 Oct 2021, 5:32 PM

Pakistan is planning to operate more flights to the UAE to cater to a rising demand, an official from the country said on Saturday.

With all the mega events happening in the UAE, a lot of people from Pakistan want to fly into the Emirates, thus driving the demand and leading to a spike in airfares, Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting, told a Press conference in Dubai.

“To cater to these passengers and address the soaring ticket prices from Pakistan to the UAE, additional flights will be introduced soon,” the minister said.

During the event, Chaudhry also highlighted how Pakistan’s government has helped its overseas citizens in the UAE and across the world.

“For any dispute in inheritance, overseas nationals can now get it resolved online through the latest initiative launched with the help of Nadra. We have been getting good response from the community as it helps them save time and money. Also, the Roshan Pakistan initiative has helped many citizens solve their banking and financial issues even without returning to their homeland,” he said.

Amid Covid, the South Asian country managed to move quickly to meet its needs. “We imported almost all the necessary requirements to curb Covid-19 in the beginning of the pandemic. But within 7 months, we started producing and exporting masks, PPE kits, ventilators and hand sanitisers,” the minister said.

“The agriculture industry has also been flourishing post Covid-19. We have recorded high volumes of sugarcane, corn, mangoes and kinnows,” he added.

Cricket match

Chaudhry said he will also be joining his compatriots in cheering for Pakistan in its highly anticipated cricket match with India tomorrow.

“India-Pakistan cricket match is something that cannot be missed and I am looking forward for Pakistan to be victorious,” he said.

