UAE: Pakistan Foreign Minister to visit on Sunday

The foreign minister will participate in the unveiling ceremony of a wax figure of Benazir Bhutto at Madame Tussauds

For illustrative purpose only (Photo: AFP)

By APP Published: Sat 29 Jul 2023, 10:45 AM Last updated: Sat 29 Jul 2023, 10:46 AM

Foreign Minister Bilawal Bhutto Zardari will undertake an official visit to the United Arab Emirates on Sunday to discuss bilateral ties and offer condolences over the demise of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed.

"During the visit, the foreign minister will hold a meeting with his UAE counterpart Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan," Foreign Office Spokesperson said in a press statement on Saturday.

"They will discuss the entire spectrum of bilateral relations between the two brotherly countries."

"The foreign minister will offer condolences to the UAE leadership on the sad demise of Sheikh Saeed bin Zayed, brother of UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed," it added.

"In Dubai, the foreign minister will participate in the unveiling ceremony of a wax figure of the first Pakistani personality, Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto, at Madame Tussauds."

"Foreign Minister's upcoming visit reflects Pakistan's robust engagement with the UAE and mutually beneficial cooperation between the two brotherly countries. Both countries are committed to steadily strengthening fraternal ties and deepening mutually rewarding economic partnership," it further added.

