UAE: Pakistan Embassy advises expats against holding protests

The deceased had no identification documents on him
UAE7 hours ago
The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi has advised Pakistani expats against holding any public procession or protests in the UAE.
No reason has been given for this fresh advisory, but it comes a day ahead of the planned long march announced by former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on May 25.
Seeking fresh elections in Pakistan, Khan has asked his supporters to join him in his march to the capital city of Islamabad.
“This is to bring to the notice of all Pakistanis in the UAE that as per local laws, any kind of procession or protest is illegal,” the Pakistani embassy said on Tuesday.
“It is also informed that misuse and out of context activity on social media is also prohibited. All Pakistanis are advised to abide by the local laws and refrain from involving in any such activity,” the embassy added.
Khan, who served as the prime minister for over three and half years, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament by an alliance of all major political parties.
According to reports, the Pakistani government has banned Khan from holding a protest march to Islamabad and cracked down on his supporters during raids held across the country, arresting hundreds.
The deceased had no identification documents on him
UAE7 hours ago
Google’s Impact Report found that 90 per cent of surveyed Internet users used Google Search to keep up to date with the latest Covid-19 public health information, while 87 per cent used Google Search to stay up to date with travel restrictions
UAE7 hours ago
The purchased materials will be distributed to school libraries
UAE7 hours ago
Nigeria topped the list of country-specific nominations with 33 entries
UAE8 hours ago
She was sentenced to three months in prison
UAE9 hours ago
Sheikh Zayed Housing Programme has so far completed 36,000 homes for Emiratis
UAE9 hours ago
The storm will move from the country’s western regions towards the south and the east
UAE9 hours ago
The NCM has issued a dust storm alert, with varying intensities expected
UAE11 hours ago