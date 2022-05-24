UAE: Pakistan Embassy advises expats against holding protests

Advisory comes ahead of former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan's planned march in Islamabad

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Tue 24 May 2022, 9:48 PM Last updated: Tue 24 May 2022, 10:35 PM

The Pakistan Embassy in Abu Dhabi has advised Pakistani expats against holding any public procession or protests in the UAE.

No reason has been given for this fresh advisory, but it comes a day ahead of the planned long march announced by former Pakistan prime minister Imran Khan on May 25.

Seeking fresh elections in Pakistan, Khan has asked his supporters to join him in his march to the capital city of Islamabad.

“This is to bring to the notice of all Pakistanis in the UAE that as per local laws, any kind of procession or protest is illegal,” the Pakistani embassy said on Tuesday.

“It is also informed that misuse and out of context activity on social media is also prohibited. All Pakistanis are advised to abide by the local laws and refrain from involving in any such activity,” the embassy added.

Khan, who served as the prime minister for over three and half years, was ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament by an alliance of all major political parties.

According to reports, the Pakistani government has banned Khan from holding a protest march to Islamabad and cracked down on his supporters during raids held across the country, arresting hundreds.