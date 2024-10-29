UAE, Pakistan creating new avenues for sustainable growth, says ambassador

Photo: Supplied

Pakistan and UAE are creating new avenues for sustainable growth and innovation, said Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Ambassador to the UAE, on Tuesday.

“In today’s interconnected global economy, the partnership between Pakistan and the UAE serves as a pivotal foundation for shared prosperity. By aligning our economic goals and fostering mutual support, we are not only enhancing trade and investment but also creating new avenues for innovation and sustainable growth,” Tirmizi said at a conference hosted by The Institute of Chartered Accountants of Pakistan (ICAP).

The 4th edition of the CFO Conference Middle East 2024 featured discussions on cutting-edge themes such as AI, ESG standards, regional collaboration, and strategic investment opportunities.

Held under the theme of "Inclusive Growth: Reconfiguring Business Strategies," the conference brought together more the 400 top financial executives, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the Middle East and South Asia to address evolving economic, technological, and environmental challenges impacting the region's business landscape.

In a keynote address on "Women in Finance in the Middle East," Aarefa Al Falahi, Board Member of the RAK Chamber of Commerce and RAK Insurance Company, emphasised the vital role women play in shaping the future of finance in the region.

She highlighted the significance of gender diversity and inclusion within the financial sector, noting that empowering women in finance not only drives economic growth but also fosters a more resilient and innovative industry.

Farrukh Rehman, president of ICAP, expressed his commitment to empowering finance professionals with the insights and tools needed to navigate and excel in today's rapidly changing business environment. He said: "The CFO Conference Middle East 2024 has been an impactful platform for fostering inclusive growth and preparing finance leaders for the future. Through thoughtful dialogue and collaboration, we aim to transform the region's financial landscape and set a course for sustainable progress." Muhammad Samiullah Siddiqui, chairman of the PAIB Committee and Council Member of ICAP, highlighted the importance of collaboration and innovation in finance, encouraging professionals to leverage the insights gained during the event to drive meaningful change within their organisations.