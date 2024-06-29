E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Paid parking announced on three roads in Ajman from June 29

Parking fees are set in order to regulate the limited spaces and to prevent the arbitrary use of these spots

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 1:54 PM

Last updated: Sat 29 Jun 2024, 2:08 PM

Three roads will now have paid parking, authorities said early Saturday morning.

Parking fees is set to be implemented on these major roads from Saturday, June 29, in order to regulate the limited parking spaces and to prevent the arbitrary use of the spots.


These roads lead to locations that many residents frequent – including Al Safeer Mall, Al Ittihad Mosque and a number of popular hypermarkets and supermarkets.

Ajman Municipality has informed residents and visitors of the change on the following:


  • Ajman Ring Road
  • College Street
  • Imam Al -Shafi'i Street

Take a look at the exact locations of the roads in the maps below:

Earlier this month, after a successful IPO, Parkin Company secured a deal to operate and manage over 7,000 parking spaces across Dubai, making parking in those areas paid. The new developer-owned parking locations will be operational from 8am to 10pm, Monday to Saturday, and is set to be implemented from July-end.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE