UAE: Over Dh2 million won by 3,039 participants in Mahzooz weekly draw

The raffle has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of two years

By Web Desk Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 12:28 PM Last updated: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 12:30 PM

More fortunes changed at the 97th Mahzooz weekly draw, which took place on Saturday 8 October, and witnessed 3,039 participants take home Dh2,339,150 in prize money. Operated by EWings, Mahzooz, the leading weekly draw in the UAE, has created 29 multi-millionaires and over 200,000 winners in a span of two years.

As many as 67 participants matched four out of five numbers and shared the second prize of Dh1,000,000 – securing Dh14,925 each. 2,969 other winners matched three out of five numbers and received the third prize of Dh350 each.

As always, the weekly raffle draw saw three participants share Dh300,000 among them. The lucky winners who received Dh100,000 each were Lourans from Syria, Sehrish from Pakistan, and Carrol from the Philippines.

The top prize of Dh10,000,000 is still waiting to be won, and will once again be up for grabs in the grand draw this coming Saturday October 15 at 9pm UAE time.

To participate in the draw, entrants must register via the Mahzooz website and purchase a bottle of water for Dh35. For each bottle purchased, participants are eligible for two-line entry into the grand draw for double the chances of winning the top prize of Dh 10,000,000, the second prize of Dh1,000,000 or the third prize of Dh350.

They will also be automatically entered into the weekly raffle draw – where three lucky winners will be guaranteed to take home Dh100,000 each.

Every bottle of water purchased is channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need.

