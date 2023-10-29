UAE: Over Dh1.4 million awarded with Mahzooz; 3 participants win Dh100,000 each

The Dubai Crown Prince shares a heartfelt congratulatory message for Dr Muna Tahlak
Following the recent prize structure change aiming at multiplying the number of winners, Mahzooz Saturday Millions stood true to its promise at the 152nd draws and awarded 94,600 winners a total prize of Dh1,443,180.
While the top prize of Dh20,000,000 went unclaimed this week, 94,597 winners scored victory as follows:
As part of Mahzooz Saturday Millions’ newest prize structure, where 3 lucky participants win the Triple 100 GUARANTEED raffle prize of Dh300,000, the 152nd draws awarded the holders of ID 39793185, ID 39810185 and ID 39793979 Dh100,000 each.
For only Dh35, participants can purchase a bottle of Mahzooz Saturday Millions water and enter the weekly draws consisting of the Grand Draw, for a chance to win the top prize of Dh20,000,000.
