UAE: Over Dh126 million disbursed in marriage grants to Emirati couples, says minister

1,798 citizens tied the knot during the first half of 2022

File photo used for illustrative purpose

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Tue 16 Aug 2022, 8:34 PM

More than Dh126 million worth of marriage grants have been disbursed to 1,798 young Emirati citizens who tied the knot during the first half of 2022, a top government official has announced.

Hessa Bint Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development, said a marriage grant of Dh70,000 per groom is available to Emiratis who fulfil certain criteria related to age and income.

The grant is in support of the aspirations of young Emiratis to build financially and morally stable families and aims to promote family cohesion and increase the “awareness of youth” about the institution of marriage.

Emiratis must submit an application for the marriage grant within six months from the date of the marriage, Buhumaid added. Couples benefiting from the initiative are required to attend awareness courses and lectures organised by the ministry.

The minister pointed out that the marriage grant helps young Emirati couples start their married lives and families with stability and reassurance, fulfil the financial requirements of marriage, raises their awareness of family life after marriage and helps build and maintain a stable and cohesive family. She stressed that family is an important institution for building the nation and that weakening the institution of the family and marriage is weakening society.

In 208, the UAE government adopted the National Family Policy, which aims to empower families to meet the challenges of married life, uphold the values ​​of maintaining the stability, sustainability and cohesion of the family, and provide a healthy and sound environment that supports the family to cope with life pressures.

Earlier this year, the ministry said it disbursed marriage grants worth Dh190.8 million in 2021 - an increase of 11 per cent over the previous year. It was the largest amount dispersed since the grants were first announced in 1992. The grants benefited over 2,700 young Emirati citizens last year. In 2020, the total figure for marriage grants was Dh171.3 million, which assisted 2,448 citizens.

The total amount of marriage grants that has been disbursed to Emiratis since the launch of the initiative in 1992 is Dh5.8 billion and has benefited more than 90,000 UAE nationals.

Who can apply for marriage grants?

Marriage grant is a financial aid that helps Emirati couples take care of marriage-related expenses. Couples must fulfil the following conditions to get the grant: