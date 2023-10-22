UAE: Over Dh1.6 million awarded with Mahzooz; three lucky participants claim Dh100,000 each

This week's edition saw 112,615 winners take home a total of Dh1,695,480

by Web Desk Published: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 12:36 PM Last updated: Sun 22 Oct 2023, 1:02 PM

This week's Mahzooz Saturday Millions draw witnessed 112,615 winners taking home a total of Dh1,695,480.

As part of the draw's newest prize structure, 3 participants won the 'Triple 100' guaranteed raffle prize of Dh300,000, as holders of ID 39416599, ID 39522629 and ID 39427548 were awarded Dh100,000 each.

Although the grand prize of Dh20 million went unclaimed this week, winners landed the 2nd, 3rd, 4th, and 5th position during the 151st draw.

19 winners matched 4 of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh7,894 each.

1,122 winners matched 3 out of 5 numbers and shared the second prize of Dh150,000, earning Dh133 each.

17,937 winners matched 2 out of 5 numbers and earned a free Mahzooz line worth Dh35.

93,537 winners matched 1 out of 5 numbers and earned Dh5 each.

The new prize structure no longer gives the prize of Dh1 million. The Dh20 million on the other hand remains intact.

Participants matching all the numbers will take away the grand prize of Dh20 million and with four and three numbers matching out of five, they can win Dh150,000 every week. For participants matching two numbers will win Dh35 and those matching just one number can win Dh5.

Three lucky participants from the raffle draw can win a guaranteed prize of Dh100,000 every week.

