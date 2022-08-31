UAE: Over 5,800 workers get Dh42.8 million in unpaid wages after court intervention

Payment is considered late if not released within 15 days

by Ismail Sebugwaawo Published: Wed 31 Aug 2022, 12:40 PM

As many as 5,832 workers in Abu Dhabi have received Dh42.8 million in unpaid wages after the intervention of the labour court.

The payment of a worker’s wage is considered late if it is not released within the first 15 days of the due date, unless the work contract stipulates a shorter period, according to the MOHRE.

The ministry said that employers must pay workers’ wages on time as per the contractual agreement and should comply with Wage Protection System (WPS) that aims to increase workers’ productivity and ensure stability of the relationship among the two parties.

Punitive measures are taken against violators which vary depending on the number of workers in the facility.

The Abu Dhabi Labour Court said it has successfully settled the labour dispute between the workers and their employers in a record time within two months.

The court took prompt legal measures to register the claims, consider the cases and deliver its decisions with expedited enforcement and finally complete the process by handing over the said dues to the workers in their labour camps by mail.

Abu Dhabi Judicial Department (ADJD) authorities insist on the importance of speedy resolution of cases while ensuring the quality and accuracy of judgements.

The speedy settlement of labour cases, especially collective cases, and the facilitation of the payment of sums due to workers at their place of residence is line with this policy.

This comes as part of the UAE's commitment to safeguard the rights of workers and provide them with the necessary protection under the rule of law.

The Labour Court also commended the efforts made by all relevant authorities such as the Ministry of Human Resources and Emiratisation (MOHRE) in addressing the conditions of workers who wish to change companies.

ALSO READ: