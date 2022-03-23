UAE: Over 4,000 parking related fines issued in a year

Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi also discussed the long-standing relations between the two nations
Ras Al Khaimah traffic police has issued 4,190 fines for parking violations, in a year.
The Emirate's Police statistics reports reveal that the Traffic and Patrols Department have issued a total of 4,190 fines for wrongful parking from January 2021 to February 2022.
In an intensified crackdown on traffic offences, Brigadier Ahmed Saeed Al Naqbi, Director of Traffic and Patrols Department at Ras Al Khaimah Police said that illegal parking causes confusion on roads.
According to Article 64 of the Traffic Law the fine for a parking violation is Dh500.
The Director of Traffic and Patrols at the Ras Al Khaimah Police said that there are six types of parking violations. They are, parking in the space for fire trucks, parking behind other vehicles, parking during traffic accidents, parking in the space for people of determination, and parking at road bends.
Brigadier Al Naqbi also urged motorists to adhere to traffic rules and use designated parking spaces, to maintain road safety.
