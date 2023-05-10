UAE: Over 400 groups from 41 countries vie for Dh500,000 Sharjah award for refugee advocacy

The prestigious international honour sees a 135 per cent increase in submissions compared to previous year — marking the highest number of entries in the award's seven-year history

Published: Wed 10 May 2023, 9:14 PM

More than 400 countries from 41 countries are vying for this year's Sharjah International Award for Refugee Advocacy and Support (Siara), it was announced on Wednesday.

With a 135 per cent increase in the number of entries compared to the previous edition, which received 177 applications, 423 submissions came in from entities seeking global recognition for their refugees efforts in under-resourced communities worldwide. This massive jump testifies to the growing importance of Siara in turning the international spotlight on unsung humanitarian heroes.

Siara was established by the Sharjah-based global humanitarian organisation The Big Heart Foundation (TBHF), in collaboration with the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) in 2017. Since then, it has been held annually to celebrate outstanding humanitarian interventions across Asia, the Middle East, and Africa that have innovatively and sustainably impacted the lives of refugees, the forcibly displaced, and marginalised communities.

Held under the auspices of His Highness Sheikh Dr Sultan bin Muhammad Al Qasimi, Member of the Supreme Council and Ruler of Sharjah, and his wife, Sheikha Jawaher bint Mohammed Al Qasimi, chairperson of TBHF and UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, Siara is now in its 7th edition. It offers a cash prize of Dh500,000 (US$136,000) — a special contribution by TBHF and does not represent any share of the donations made to the foundation.

Collective humanitarian impact

Nigeria topped the list of country-specific nominations with 40 entries, followed by Uganda with 29, Lebanon with 28 entries, and Iraq and Pakistan with 15 and 17 submissions, respectively.

Other countries from which nominations were received include Egypt, Morocco, Nepal, Palestine, Somalia, Cambodia, Zambia, the US, Kenya, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Congo, Ghana, South Sudan, Tanzania, Burkina Faso, Malawi, Yemen, Bangladesh, Cameroon, the Philippines, Malaysia, Indonesia, Jordan, Syria, Turkey, UAE, Bahrain, Greece, Germany, the UK, the Netherlands, Norway, Switzerland, Bosnia and Herzegovina.

The organisations that have applied to this edition of the award have delivered emergency aid, life-saving assistance, and long-term humanitarian development programmes to close to 60 million refugees, internally displaced persons (IDPs), women, and children in five continents.

A tide of humanitarian excellence

Mariam Al Hammadi, TBHF director, noted: "We are proud to receive the highest number of submissions in Siara's seven-year history. The increase in numbers not only testifies to the growing popularity of this award but also reflects on the growing strength and commitment of the international community of humanitarian outfits who are making an impact with their brave, selfless efforts every day."

"In creating this award, our mission was to realise the vision of His Highness the Ruler of Sharjah and his wife, Her Highness Sheikha Jawaher Al Qasimi, Chairperson of The Big Heart Foundation, UNHCR Eminent Advocate for Refugee Children, to turn the spotlight on individual stories of greatness and impact. These stories set the benchmark of professionalism, ingenuity, and excellence in this sector of work. We are pleased to say that we have achieved what we set out to do, with Siara winners triggering a tide of humanitarian excellence and inspiring examples for their peers around the world," she added.

Last year, the sixth edition of Siara received 177 nominations from 39 countries, with Nigeria and Uganda topping the list. The award continues to be a strong reflection of the humanitarian spirit and culture of sustainable philanthropy that lies at the heart of the UAE community, with a focus on improving the lives and realities of marginalised populations around the world.

