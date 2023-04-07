UAE: Over 3,000 labour camp residents receive free health check-up

They also received goodie bags along with a box of food for the following day's iftar

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023, 8:10 AM

Thousands of Al Sajaa camp residents made their way to a volleyball court in the nearby labour park.

They were lining up to get their vitals checked for free, soon after their Taraweeh prayer.

Life Pharmacy and Labour Standard Development Authority in Sharjah, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health, organised the health camp for the occupants of the industrial area.

Authorities held this camp to celebrate World Health Day uniquely by treating workers with a free health check-up.

Attendees were lined up, registered at the entrance, and moved to four counters where pharmacists checked their blood pressure, sugar levels, cholesterol, and body mass index.

“When we leave our homes and come here to provide for our family, we forget about our health. Such camps bring about the thought that we must care for our health. Praise to God, I learned that I am in good health,” said Ubaidullah, a foam glass insulation worker who came along with his friends Asjad and Sunil.

The workers who attended the camp were treated with a goodie bag and a food box for the next day’s iftar from the Life Pharmacy. “Apart from our health checkup, this box will help give me more energy during my day at work. I got a moringa tablet and a box of vitamin D capsules which will provide me with energy during Ramadan,” said Abdul Khair, a construction worker.

“From this camp, we get free medical advice and medicine. These camps ensure we are getting the healthcare at the right time before a small health problem turns serious,” said Haseebullah Khan, a mason.

The camp is being held across all emirates every day for the next six days, said Inamullah Sheikh, Area Manager at Life Pharmacy.

“There were over 3,000 residents who got their vitals checked. Most of them had their blood pressure and blood sugar levels within the specified range,” said Inamullah.

However, if the results of these people are above or below the specified range, the volunteer guides them to conduct a complete medical test at discounted prices at their pharmacies and medical clinics.

“We are happy that sugar level and blood pressure are normal. But a few of them may need care. We have noted their contact details and asked them to visit one of our outlets,” said Waseem Akram, regional manager at Life Pharmacy.

Salem Yousef Al Qaseer, chairman of the Labour Standards Development Authority, said that such camps had been organised for the last five years. “Every year, we encourage labours and workers to get their vitals checked,”

“This free medical camp is set up to bring awareness amongst the workers to access basic healthcare services or knowledge about the diseases they are suffering from. Such event will increase awareness of workers' risk of diabetes and pressure diseases,” added Al Qaseer.

