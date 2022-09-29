UAE: Over 1,000 participate in Formula Run races at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Women aged 45 to 65 years are likely to die much earlier than men after a heart attack, says a cardiologist in Dubai
Ferrari World Abu Dhabi hosted another successful Formula Run with more than 1,000 participants on September 24.
Four different races took place, including a 2.5km race, a 5km race, a 10km race in addition to a complimentary 200m race for little ones under the age of eight.
Ninety-seven champions were named by coming in first, second or third place in their respective races, and received a gold, silver or bronze medal depending on their rank. Additionally, all the participants who successfully completed the race also received a race bib, Formula Run T-shirt and a medal.
Marking another successful Formula Run at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, little ones with an interest in arts and crafts were also able to let their creativity loose by working on a Ferrari mosaic at Espresso Rosso.
Located on Yas Island, Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, home to a variety of family- friendly rides and attractions. It is just minutes away from, Yas Waterworld, the world’s first and only Emirati-themed waterpark, Warner Bros. World™ Abu Dhabi, The world’s largest indoor theme park and CLYMB™ Abu Dhabi the UAE’s ultimate adventure hub.
