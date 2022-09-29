UAE: Over 1,000 participate in Formula Run races at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi

Ninety-seven people were crowned champions in 2.5km, 5km and 10km competitions; there was also a 200-metre sprint for kids under eight

by A Staff Reporter Published: Thu 29 Sep 2022, 11:44 AM

Ferrari World Abu Dhabi hosted another successful Formula Run with more than 1,000 participants on September 24.

Four different races took place, including a 2.5km race, a 5km race, a 10km race in addition to a complimentary 200m race for little ones under the age of eight.

Ninety-seven champions were named by coming in first, second or third place in their respective races, and received a gold, silver or bronze medal depending on their rank. Additionally, all the participants who successfully completed the race also received a race bib, Formula Run T-shirt and a medal.

Marking another successful Formula Run at Ferrari World Abu Dhabi, little ones with an interest in arts and crafts were also able to let their creativity loose by working on a Ferrari mosaic at Espresso Rosso.

