UAE: One lucky winner bags Dh10 million Mahzooz prize

One winner scooped up the Dh10 million top prize in the 50th live Mahzooz grand draw on Saturday, matching all five lucky numbers (4, 26, 36, 37, 38).
The second prize worth Dh1 million was shared by 16 participants, who took home Dh62,500 each by getting four numbers right, according to Ewings, managing operator of Mahzooz.
Additionally, 884 participants matched three out of five numbers and bagged the third prize of Dh350 each.
The weekly raffle draw saw three participants take home Dh100,000 each. The winning raffle IDs were 7380065, 7357180, 7343419, which belonged to Mohammed, Panikattu, and Ashok, respectively. The total prize money won in Saturday’s draw was Dh11,309,400.
The next Mahzooz live draw will take place on Saturday, November 13, at 9pm UAE time.
For those who missed out on this week’s draw, entrants can participate in the next round by registering on www.mahzooz.ae and purchasing a bottle of water for Dh35. Each bottle of water purchased provides eligibility for one line in the grand draw. Then, participants will also receive an automatic entry into the raffle draw, which features three guaranteed winners every week.
Every bottle of water purchased is donated and channelled through Mahzooz’s community partners to hydrate those in need. Mahzooz is inclusive to all who are eligible.
Mahzooz means ‘fortunate’ or ‘lucky’ in Arabic and is the GCC’s first weekly live draw that offers participants a life-changing opportunity with millions to be won every week. It is dedicated to making people’s dreams come true and giving back to the community.
