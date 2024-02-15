Once BAPS Hindu Mandir was 'hanging fire' for Modi govt: Inside story on art of temple diplomacy

Photo: Supplied

The Middle East’s first traditional stone temple has opened in the UAE Capital with a grand ceremony, but the ambitious project was once a ‘hanging fire’ for the Indian government, a former ambassador who served in Abu Dhabi, revealed.

While the historic BAPS Hindu Mandir was inaugurated on February 14, the need for such a place of worship has been in conversation for a long time among the Indian expat community here. Pujya Brahmaviharidas Swami of the BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha submitted a letter each in 2013 and 2014 to the UAE leaders requesting land for a socio-cultural complex and a Hindu temple, envisioned by Pramukh Swami Maharaj in 1997.

In August 2015, during Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s first visit to the UAE, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, then Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi, announced allotting land for a temple.

More than a year later, when Navdeep Singh Suri took office as the Indian Ambassador to the UAE, making progress on the temple project was among the top priorities assigned to him by Sushma Swaraj, then India’s Minister of External Affairs.

“When I was asked to come here in December 2016, I met Mrs Sushma Swaraj, the Foreign Minister. Among the various things I was briefed on was her clear instruction: ‘Look Navdeep, get the temple sorted. It’s hanging fire. It’s a commitment by the Prime Minister. The land needs to be acquired quickly’,” Suri told Khaleej Times on the sidelines of the BAPS Hindu Mandir’s grand inauguration where he was among the special invitees.

Once, he assumed office, Suri engaged in discussions with relevant stakeholders to ensure a smooth process.

“I got in touch with, first, the temple committee. I began to understand what they wanted. Then, I started working with the local authorities. The kind of support that we got from local authorities was unprecedented.”

In 2018, Sheikh Mohamed generously gifted a plot for the BAPS Hindu Mandir.

“The local authorities first allocated a piece of land, which wasn’t suitable. Then they gave us 13.5 acres of land, the one we are standing on. Then there was an issue, on events like these, on festivals, where will people park. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Minister of Foreign Affairs, immediately advised not to go for underground parking as additional land would be offered. So, the Royal family gifted another 13.5 acres of land.”

Suri worked closely with the local authorities to address any concerns related to the temple.

“Through the journey, there were many issues, sometimes customs, and work permits, but between the energy and the organisation that BAPS Swaminarayan Sanstha brought to the table, and particularly Brahmaviharidas Swami, and the cooperation that I received from the office of Sheikh Abdullah, we were able to overcome all the hurdles. Soon the temple was beginning to take shape.”

On February 11, 2018, Modi officially launched the BAPS Hindu Mandir project at Dubai Opera. On April 20, 2019, the ‘Shilanyas Vidhi’, the Vedic ceremony of laying the foundation stone, was performed. Suri would retire from diplomatic service on September 30, 2019, having accomplished a task assigned to him.

“Over the four years since I retired from the government, I've come here a few times and take a look. I was here about three months back and I would never have believed that by February 14 it would be complete. So, they have achieved the impossible.”

UAE a model for others

“When we look at this magnificent temple, one thing we must remember is how it came about in Abu Dhabi. It reflects the open and liberal attitude of the government of Abu Dhabi. The way they’ve adopted this idea, that it is the work of the government to promote interfaith harmony, to have a Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence who goes to various community and religious events. Who would have thought the Abrahamic Accords would happen, the Abrahamic Family House would come up with a church, mosque, and a synagogue in the same complex?”

The UAE is an exemplary model for other countries in the region on multi-religious inclusion.

“This temple is not just a wonderful edifice for the Indian community, but it’s also a salute to the policies that the Government of UAE has adopted over the years.”

