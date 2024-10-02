E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

UAE: Omar Al Olama listed on Time's '100 most influential young people' globally

Dubai's Ruler took to social media to praise the minister's achievement

by

Web Desk
  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in
Omar Al Olama
Omar Al Olama

Published: Wed 2 Oct 2024, 7:45 PM

Omar Al Olama, the UAE's Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy, and Remote Work Applications, was listed on Time's 'Next' list.

The list includes the most influential young people around the world.


Dubai's Ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, praised the minister's achievement.

"We in the UAE are proud of Omar Al Olama’s selection in the TIME 100 Next list, which includes the most influential young people around the world who have had a prominent role in positively influencing their communities. We are proud of his selection in the global TIME lists," wrote the leader, taking to X.

Previously this year, Sheikh Tahnoun bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Faisal Al Bannai were the UAE citizens listed on Time's 100 most influential people in AI.

ALSO READ:

Web Desk

More news from UAE