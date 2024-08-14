UAE-Oman travel: Flights from Dubai starting Dh180 for residents

One of the rarest and smallest species of Booby, the creature is found on the coasts and islands of tropical regions
Oman's low-cost airline, Salam Air, will be offering tickets at slashed prices for a limited period of time.
The promotion will be applicable on flights from Bahrain, Baghdad, Dubai, Doha, Dammam, Fujairah, Kuwait, and Riyadh to Oman.
This 'Low Fare Mega Sale' offer is valid for just three days from today. One can book for the following travel period – from September 16, 2024 to March 31, 2025.
Discounted fares will begin from Dh180 and will only be available on the airline's website.
