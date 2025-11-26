'Don't lecture us': UAE official calls on Israel, Palestine to take responsibility for peace

The Abraham Accords can only deliver lasting peace if Israeli and Palestinian public figures focus on changing attitudes within their own communities, a senior UAE official has said, urging both sides to take greater responsibility for shaping public support in the “day after” phase of regional diplomacy.

Speaking at the Abraham Accords Conference in Abu Dhabi, Dr Ali Al Nuaimi, Member of the UAE Federal National Council and Chairman of the Defence Affairs, Interior & Foreign Affairs Committee, said the UAE had “committed itself to do whatever it takes” to make the agreement successful since it was signed on September 15, 2020 — even going beyond what was required.

“The UAE did more than what the agreement had accepted, and we faced so many challenges because of our commitment,” he said. “The other two countries, you know, they didn’t fulfill their commitment within that agreement. And this is very important to understand.”

He stressed that the Abraham Accords were “a political agreement… It has nothing to do with religion,” and reiterated that the UAE “walks the talk” when it signs international agreements. “When we sign an agreement with someone, we respect that agreement. We engage fully.”

‘Don’t come and lecture us’

Dr Al Nuaimi said the main challenge now lies not in diplomatic negotiations but in public attitudes inside Israel and Palestine. He urged both sides to take ownership of that work rather than expecting the UAE to mediate local narratives.

“What I urge my Israeli friends is to work on that. Don’t come and lecture us about how to change the Arab view about Israel,” he said.

“And the same thing with the Palestinians. Don’t come to us and ask us to help you or to say anything to the Israelis… focus on your people.”

He said repeated engagement with Israeli and Palestinian delegations over the past five years had revealed a missing piece in efforts to sustain peace: the active involvement of domestic public figures who can influence their own societies. “We need the Israeli to work on the Israeli. We need the Palestinian to work on the Palestinian,” he said. “There is a gap here that no one can fill except them.”

‘Normalisation is not peace’

While acknowledging that the Abraham Accords had opened channels for cooperation and people-to-people exchange, Dr Al Nuaimi said political agreements were only the starting point.

“Normalisation is not peace. Normalisation is a piece of paper that is designed by two leaders,” he pointed. “What we need is peace that will gain the heart and the mind of the people across the region.”

“The Palestinians will not get their rights through wars. They will get it through peace. And Israel will not get their security through war, they will get it through peace.” He called for “champions of peace within the Israelis, a champion of peace within the Palestinians, and a champion of peace across the region and beyond,” saying these figures must step up, engage their communities, and “work hard” to create a positive narrative of coexistence.

‘We shouldn’t miss the opportunity’ with Trump’s new engagement

Dr Al Nuaimi also pointed to recent developments in Washington, describing US President Donald Trump’s emerging approach to the conflict, including his position on Gaza and the investigation of the Muslim Brotherhood, as an opening to push forward.

“With having such a leader at the White House, President Trump, there’s an opportunity. We shouldn’t miss it,” he said. “He wants to solve the problem. He wants to engage personally.” He warned, however, that opponents of the Accords are working “to divide us, to drag us into a religious war,” making it essential for all partners to stay focused and united.

A vision of regional peace reflecting the UAE model

Dr Al Nuaimi said the UAE’s experience, where residents from all backgrounds “feel safe, feel respected, feel accepted as they are”, shows what is possible if public attitudes are transformed on both sides.

“I promise my Israeli friends and Palestinian friends, if they work through this path, they will be able to reach what we are enjoying in the UAE.” He stressed that the ultimate goal was not simply peace between Israelis and Palestinians, but a region in which all nations “feel safe, feel respected, feel accepted as they are.”

Call for Europe to ‘change’ its approach

He also called on European partners to reassess their long-standing policies towards the region, saying their methods had remained unchanged for decades despite shifting realities. “They’ve been dealing with these conflicts the same way the last 45 years,” he said. “Don’t use the same tools tens of times to solve the same problem. Change. The problem has changed as well.”

‘No way back’ from the Abraham Accords

Despite current challenges, Dr Al Nuaimi said the UAE remains firmly committed to the Accords. “We will not give up. It’s a commitment. There is no way back when it comes to the Abraham Accord.”

“We believe it’s the future of the region. We will invest in it. We are committed to work hard to transform the whole region into a peaceful (one) where everyone will feel safe, will feel respected, will feel accepted as they are,” he concluded.