  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Thu, Oct 23, 2025 | Jumada al-Awwal 1, 1447 | Fajr 05:03 | DXB clear.png31.4°C

UAE offers condolences to Uganda for victims of bus collision

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims

Published: Thu 23 Oct 2025, 7:49 PM

Top Stories

Dubai Mansions: Emaar launches new Dh100-billion ultra-luxury residential project

Dubai Mansions: Emaar launches new Dh100-billion ultra-luxury residential project

Diwali gold buying ends in losses: UAE shoppers lose thousands of dirhams as prices fall

Diwali gold buying ends in losses: UAE shoppers lose thousands of dirhams as prices fall

New traffic law in Sharjah: Dedicated lanes for bikes, lorries, buses from November 1

New traffic law in Sharjah: Dedicated lanes for bikes, lorries, buses from November 1

The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with the friendly Republic of Uganda following the traffic accident that occurred between two buses on the highway connecting the capital, Kampala, and the city of Gulu in northern Uganda, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, as well as to the government and friendly people of Uganda, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

Why financial wellbeing depends on financial identity

thumb-image

UAE furniture market embraces sustainability, smart design, and Italian craftsmanship

thumb-image

UAE weather: Yellow alert issued for fog as temperature reaches 36ºC in Dubai

thumb-image

Indian rupee shows modest recovery; should expats remit now? 

thumb-image

Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, Japan's Iron Lady 2.0

 