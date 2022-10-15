UAE offers condolences to Turkey over victims of mine explosion

Rescuers find the body of the last missing person at the coal mine, bringing the death toll to 41

Women attend a funeral ceremony of miners who died after an explosion in a coal mine in Amasra, in Bartin Province. — AFP

By Agencies Published: Sat 15 Oct 2022, 7:47 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Turkey for the victims of a mine explosion in the northern state of Bartın, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Turkish government and its people, and to the families of victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.

Rescuers on Saturday found the body of the last missing miner at the coal mine, bringing the death toll to 41 from a methane blast.

Shortly after his arrival at the site on Saturday afternoon, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the last missing person had been found dead.

“Our priority was to find the miners in the gallery. We finally reached the last one. He also died, bringing the number of deaths to 41,” he said, ending rescue operations more than 20 hours after the deadly explosion.

Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu earlier said 58 miners had survived the blast, “either by themselves or thanks to rescuers”.