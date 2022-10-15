UAE offers condolences to Turkey over victims of mine explosion

Healthcare chain aims to provide accessibility and affordability with full-scale Web 3.0 rollout
The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Turkey for the victims of a mine explosion in the northern state of Bartın, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens of people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Turkish government and its people, and to the families of victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
Rescuers on Saturday found the body of the last missing miner at the coal mine, bringing the death toll to 41 from a methane blast.
Shortly after his arrival at the site on Saturday afternoon, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan announced that the last missing person had been found dead.
“Our priority was to find the miners in the gallery. We finally reached the last one. He also died, bringing the number of deaths to 41,” he said, ending rescue operations more than 20 hours after the deadly explosion.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu earlier said 58 miners had survived the blast, “either by themselves or thanks to rescuers”.
