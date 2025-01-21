UAE offers condolences to Turkey over victims of deadly ski resort fire

Photo: Reuters file

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Turkey over the victims of a fire that broke out in a hotel in the Anatolian province of Bolu, which resulted in the death and injury of dozens.

At least 66 people died in a fire that broke out at a hotel in Kartalkaya ski resort in northern Turkey.

Investigation into the cause of the fire is underway.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences to the Turkish government and people, and to the families and relatives of the victims of the painful tragedy.

The ministry wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured in the fire.