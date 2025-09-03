  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE offers condolences to Sudan over Darfur landslide victims

The 'massive and devastating' landslide flattened the village and 'completely destroyed' part of a region known for citrus production

Published: Wed 3 Sept 2025, 12:21 AM

The UAE has expressed its condolences and solidarity with the Sudanese people over the victims of the devastating landslide in the Darfur region.

A massive landslide in the western Darfur region has killed more than 1,000 people, a rebel group that controls the area said late Monday, adding there was just one survivor.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) conveyed the UAE’s sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the people of Sudan over this tragedy, reaffirming that the UAE stands in solidarity with the Sudanese people during this difficult time.

The disaster struck Sunday after days of heavy rain, devastating the village of Tarasin in the Marra mountains, the Sudan Liberation Movement/Army said in a statement.  

The "massive and devastating" landslide flattened the village and "completely destroyed" part of a region known for citrus production.

The group appealed to the United Nations and other aid organisations for help recovering the dead. 