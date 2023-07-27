UAE offers condolences to Saudi Arabia over deaths in air force fighter jet crash

The tragic accident happened during a training mission at the ​​King Khalid Air Base in Khamis Mushait

File photo

By WAM Published: Thu 27 Jul 2023, 10:38 AM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Saudi Arabia over the deadly crash of a Royal Saudi air force fighter jet.

The jet crashed during a training mission in Khamis Mushait, leaving its crew members dead.

In a statement on Thursday, the UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs (Mofa) expressed its sincere sympathies to the government and people of Saudi Arabia, especially the families of the victims.

The number of crew members was not immediately clear. An investigation into the accident is now underway.

ALSO READ: