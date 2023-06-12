UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over Khyber Pakhtunkhwa storms

Heavy rains swept through northwest region causing several houses to collapse and leaving at least 20 people dead and 80 injured

By WAM Published: Mon 12 Jun 2023, 4:48 PM

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over the victims of the strong storms and rains in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province that resulted in numerous deaths and injuries.

Heavy rains swept through Pakistan’s northwest on Saturday, causing several houses to collapse and leaving at least 20 people dead and 80 injured, authorities said.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Government of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan and its people, as well as the families of victims of this tragedy, wishing a speedy recovery for all the injured.

ALSO READ: