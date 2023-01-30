UAE offers condolences to Pakistan over bus accident that killed over 40 people

As many as 31 participants share second prize of Dh1 million, while the grand prize of Dh10 million goes unclaimed this week
The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Islamic Republic of Pakistan over the victims of the fall of a passenger bus from a bridge in Lasbela, Balochistan, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.
In a statement on Monday, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences to the Pakistani Government and its people and the families of the victims of the tragedy, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for the injured.
More than 40 people were killed after a bus fell into a ravine and caught fire in the southern Pakistani province of Balochistan on Sunday, officials said.
Forty-one bodies had been recovered from the wreckage, some burned beyond recognition, district police officer Israr Umrani told Reuters.
The bus carrying around 48 people crashed on the way from Balochistan's capital of Quetta to the southern city of Karachi, officials said.
Dozens of people were combing through the wreckage, footage shared by the Edhi Foundation aid and emergency response organisation showed, and ambulance workers were carrying a dead body out of the debris.
Assistant Commissioner Hamza Anjum for Lasbela, a district in Balochistan, told Dawn newspaper the vehicle had crashed into a bridge, causing it to fall into a ravine and catch fire.
Fatal road accidents are common in Pakistan, where traffic rules are rarely followed and roads in many rural areas are in poor condition.
At least 22 people were killed in June, including nine members of one family when a passenger van fell into deep ravine in Balochistan.
