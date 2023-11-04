UAE

UAE offers condolences to Nepal over earthquake deaths

The magnitude 6.4 quake has taken the lives of at least 140 people

By Wam

People walk through ruins of houses in the aftermath of an earthquake at Jajarkot district on November 4, 2023. AFP
People walk through ruins of houses in the aftermath of an earthquake at Jajarkot district on November 4, 2023. AFP

Published: Sat 4 Nov 2023, 2:16 PM

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Nepal over the victims of the earthquake that struck the west of the country, resulting in hundreds of deaths and injuries.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of the Federal Democratic Republic of Nepal.

It also extended its condolences to the families of the victims of this tragedy, while wishing for a speedy recovery of all those injured.

The 6.4 magnitude quake is reported to have taken the lives of at least 140 people, with the death toll expected to rise as rescuers look for victims under the rubble.

