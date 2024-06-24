UAE offers condolences to Jordan over deaths in accident of Gaza aid trucks

Published: Mon 24 Jun 2024, 9:00 PM

Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has expressed the UAE's solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and has offered the UAE leadership's deepest sympathy to Jordan's leadership over the deaths and injuries of several soldiers, in an accident involving military trucks as part of a relief and humanitarian aid convoy enroute to the Gaza Strip.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his sincere condolences to the government and people of Jordan, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as his wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. He also commended the efforts of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in supporting the Palestinians and the people of the Gaza Strip to confront the difficult humanitarian conditions.

The Minister also reaffirmed the UAE's position on the significance of intensifying endeavours by the international community to facilitate the safe and unhindered delivery of critical humanitarian aid to civilians in the Strip.