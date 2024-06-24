UAE offers condolences to Jordan over deaths in accident of Gaza aid trucks

The procedure can now be done in five instances; the aim is to limit illegal practices to abort unwanted pregnancies
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs, has expressed the UAE's solidarity with the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and has offered the UAE leadership's deepest sympathy to Jordan's leadership over the deaths and injuries of several soldiers, in an accident involving military trucks as part of a relief and humanitarian aid convoy enroute to the Gaza Strip.
Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.
The Minister of Foreign Affairs expressed his sincere condolences to the government and people of Jordan, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy, as well as his wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured. He also commended the efforts of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan in supporting the Palestinians and the people of the Gaza Strip to confront the difficult humanitarian conditions.
The Minister also reaffirmed the UAE's position on the significance of intensifying endeavours by the international community to facilitate the safe and unhindered delivery of critical humanitarian aid to civilians in the Strip.
ALSO READ:
The procedure can now be done in five instances; the aim is to limit illegal practices to abort unwanted pregnancies
The world’s tallest tower shone brightly with the games logo and the colours of its five rings
The top 100 innovations will be showcased in an annual event held in Dubai Future District
Some communities in the emirate saw rent hike of up to Dh150,000
Nearly 17.7 million people in Sudan and 7.1 million in South Sudan are facing acute food insecurity as a result of a civil war in the country
Residents should also avoid posting travel details and vacation photos on social media
They strongly advise everyone to undergo routine screenings because early detection significantly helps