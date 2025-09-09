  • search in Khaleej Times
UAE offers condolences to Iraq over deadly bridge collapse

As Iraq regains a semblance of stability after decades of conflict, many areas are witnessing a surge in infrastructure projects, including the development of new bridges

Published: Tue 9 Sept 2025, 2:08 PM

UAE citizens can now renew Emirates ID cards in 1 step

Nepal: Kathmandu's international airport closed amid widespread protests

Dubai: Gold sets new record high; 22K rises to Dh408 per gram

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Iraq over a deadly collapse of a bridge under construction in Karbala, killing two people and injuring several others.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFa) extended its deepest condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims in this tragic incident, as well as to the government and people of the Republic of Iraq, and wished a speedy recovery to all the injured.

The incident took place on Saturday when a section of the bridge collapsed in southern Iraq, local authorities said Sunday, with the rescue operation lasting more than 13 hours.

As Iraq regains a semblance of stability after decades of conflict, many areas, particularly Baghdad, are witnessing a surge in construction and infrastructure projects, including the development of new bridges.

But safety standards in the construction sector are often neglected, and the country has experienced several accidents and fires.

In July, more than 60 people lost their lives when a fire tore through a newly opened shopping mall in the eastern city of Kut.