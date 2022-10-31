UAE offers condolences to India’s bridge collapse victims

More than 400 people were in and around the suspension bridge over the Machhu River in Gujarat

Rescuers work at night after a cable bridge across the Machchu river collapsed in Morbi district. — AP

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with India over the victims of a bridge collapse in Gujarat, which resulted in the death of dozens of people.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Indian government and people and to the families of victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.

At least 68 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge over a river collapsed, plunging hundreds of people into the water, officials said.

Authorities said more than 400 people were in and around the suspension bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi at the time of the collapse on Sunday evening.