UAE offers condolences to India’s bridge collapse victims

The young man had earlier been convicted of defrauding the Emirati, and was penalised by the criminal court
The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with India over the victims of a bridge collapse in Gujarat, which resulted in the death of dozens of people.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Indian government and people and to the families of victims, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery to all the injured.
At least 68 people were killed when a pedestrian bridge over a river collapsed, plunging hundreds of people into the water, officials said.
ALSO READ:
Authorities said more than 400 people were in and around the suspension bridge over the Machhu River in the town of Morbi at the time of the collapse on Sunday evening.
The young man had earlier been convicted of defrauding the Emirati, and was penalised by the criminal court
The mother also demanded for a legal interest of 12 per cent from the date of issuance of the legal claim until the complete payment is made
Group employees exhorted to adopt fitness routines as they assemble on Marsa Plaza beach on Day-1 of Dubai Fitness Challenge
Many headed out to running tracks and cycling lanes across the city to complete their first 30 minutes of exercise
RTA urges drivers to exercise caution and follow signs
Students attend national UAE Codes event, which celebrates coding, coders, and how they utilize technology
More than 10,000 classes and events are lined up to help residents hit their fitness goals for this year's challenge
Gilded displays include a rare genealogy text featuring the family tree of Prophet Mohammed (PBUH)