UAE offers condolences to India over landslide, flood victims in Kerala

Published: Tue 30 Jul 2024, 5:32 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with India over the victims of landslides and floods in the state of Kerala, which resulted in dozens of deaths and injuries.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the government and people of India and to the families and relatives of victims over the painful loss.

The authority also wished for a speedy recovery for all those injured due to the natural calamities.

Earlier today the Emirates' mission in Kerala called on citizens in India to exercise caution due to the heavy rains in the north of the state of Kerala.