UAE offers condolences to Hawaii wildfire victims, expresses solidarity with US

The catastrophic event resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, and caused significant damage

Photo: Reuters

By Wam Published: Fri 11 Aug 2023, 6:28 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the United States over the victims of wildfires in Hawaii.

The catastrophic event resulted in multiple deaths and injuries, and caused significant damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the US government and people.

It also extended this to the families of the victims, and wishes for a speedy recovery of all the injured.

ALSO READ: