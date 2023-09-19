UAE offers condolences to Greece over rescue team victims in Libya

Revealed: Conditions employees must meet to get compensation
The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Greece over the rescue team involved in a car accident while travelling from Benghazi to Derna in Libya, which was devastated by floods, resulting in the death of a significant number of people.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA), expressed its deepest condolences and sympathy to the government of the Hellenic Republic, its people, and to the families of the victims of this tragedy.
ALSO READ:
Revealed: Conditions employees must meet to get compensation
In a statement released via the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre (MBRSC), AlNeyadi described the emotions he felt at returning to the country
Officials say passport will soon be history as biometrics and facial recognition is way going forward
The country had been counting down the days until his arrival, and the wait was definitely worth it
Abu Dhabi Judicial Department details ways to identify such posts, protect oneself from losing money
The Ministry called upon Israeli authorities to halt escalation, and avoid exacerbating tension and instability in the region
Last evening, buildings all over Abu Dhabi lit up with messages and photos welcoming the Emirati astronaut back to his home country
Those who prove their competence during the training period will be appointed based on their progress