UAE offers condolences to family of Pakistani who died amid Iranian attacks

  • PUBLISHED: Sat 28 Feb 2026, 4:01 PM
Add as a preferred
source on Google
  • Share:

The UAE offered its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family and relatives of the Pakistani victim who died as a result of Iranian attacks, expressing its full solidarity with them and stressing that targeting civilians and civilian objects is condemned and rejected by all legal and humanitarian standards.

The United Arab Emirates expressed its strongest condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Iranian missile attacks that targeted the country and a number of brotherly countries in the region, considering these actions a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and a clear breach of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Recommended For You

Priyanka Chopra on upcoming film 'Varanasi': 'Going to be an adventure'

Priyanka Chopra on upcoming film 'Varanasi': 'Going to be an adventure'

Iraq shuts airspace as Israel launches strike on Iran

Iraq shuts airspace as Israel launches strike on Iran

Bitcoin rebounds as liquidations,  ETF inflows spark recovery

Bitcoin rebounds as liquidations,  ETF inflows spark recovery

UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip to 11ºC; rough sea conditions

UAE weather tomorrow: Temperatures to dip to 11ºC; rough sea conditions

Modi says India stands 'firmly' with Israel during visit, mentions Oct 7 attack

Modi says India stands 'firmly' with Israel during visit, mentions Oct 7 attack

 