UAE offers condolences to family of Pakistani who died amid Iranian attacks
- PUBLISHED: Sat 28 Feb 2026, 4:01 PM
- By:
- WAM
The UAE offered its sincere condolences and heartfelt sympathy to the family and relatives of the Pakistani victim who died as a result of Iranian attacks, expressing its full solidarity with them and stressing that targeting civilians and civilian objects is condemned and rejected by all legal and humanitarian standards.
The United Arab Emirates expressed its strongest condemnation and denunciation of the blatant Iranian missile attacks that targeted the country and a number of brotherly countries in the region, considering these actions a flagrant violation of national sovereignty and a clear breach of the principles of international law and the Charter of the United Nations.