UAE offers condolences to Egypt over helicopter crash that killed 2 officers

The UAE has extended its sincere condolences to Egypt over the crash of an Air Force helicopter, which resulted in the death of two officers, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said on Tuesday.

In a statement, it affirmed that the UAE stands in solidarity with Egypt, "offers its deepest condolences and sympathy to the Egyptian people, and the families and loved ones of the fallen officers in this painful tragedy".

A technical error caused the Air Force helicopter to crash in Shalofa area, the Egyptian army's spokesman announced on Facebook today.

