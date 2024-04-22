UAE offers condolences to Central African Republic over victims of capsized riverboat

Overstayers are fined Dh50 per day, based on streamlined visa regulations that standardised penalties in 2023
The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Central African Republic over victims of a capsized riverboat.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of the Central African Republic and to the families of the victims over their great loss, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.
On-ground force will prepare a complete study on the need to expand dams and waterways so they are ready for and can contain future weather crisis
The Emirates rejected the claims in a letter to the UN Security Council
It showed that more than 60 per cent of UAE consumers expect improvement in their finances over the next three months
Offer remains until the end of the season as the family destination concludes its six-month run on April 28
Traffic was slow on major roads like Sheikh Zayed Road near Al Safa Toll Gate and internal routes like Al Mustaqbal Street
Some of the most common symptoms being seen in residents are vomiting, diarrhea
The yellow metal's rate is still quite high after a rally over the past few months