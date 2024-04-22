UAE

UAE offers condolences to Central African Republic over victims of capsized riverboat

The Ministry wished for a speedy recovery for all the injured

By Wam

Published: Mon 22 Apr 2024, 10:05 PM

The UAE expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with the Central African Republic over victims of a capsized riverboat.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) expressed its sincere condolences to the government and people of the Central African Republic and to the families of the victims over their great loss, as well as its wishes for a speedy recovery for all the injured.


