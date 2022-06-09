UAE offers condolences to Bangladesh over victims of warehouse fire

At least 44 people, including 10 firefighters were killed in the blaze

Reuters

By Wam Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 5:03 PM

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the government and people of the Bangladesh over the victims of the fire that broke out in a container warehouse in the southeast of the country, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said in a statement that "the UAE expresses its sincere condolences and solidarity with the government and people of Bangladesh and to the families of the victims" while wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

The blaze killed at least 44 people, including 10 firefighters, and injured around 200 others, according to a report.

The fire at Sitakunda, near the port city of Chittagong, was brought under control four days after it began on Saturday.