UAE offers condolences to Bangladesh over victims of warehouse fire

The incident allegedly caused the victim's pet 'psychological harm'
UAE1 day ago
The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the government and people of the Bangladesh over the victims of the fire that broke out in a container warehouse in the southeast of the country, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.
The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said in a statement that "the UAE expresses its sincere condolences and solidarity with the government and people of Bangladesh and to the families of the victims" while wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.
The blaze killed at least 44 people, including 10 firefighters, and injured around 200 others, according to a report.
The fire at Sitakunda, near the port city of Chittagong, was brought under control four days after it began on Saturday.
The incident allegedly caused the victim's pet 'psychological harm'
UAE1 day ago
President Faure Gnassingbé pays tribute to late Sheikh Khalifa
UAE1 day ago
Winning titles were selected from amongst 50 submissions from 12 countries
UAE1 day ago
Some jobs are exempted from the rule
UAE1 day ago
He urges entities in country to apply the initiative as an essential part of a positive organisational culture
UAE1 day ago
Consumers' food behaviour has a big role to play
UAE1 day ago
Draw inspiration from President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed, Cabinet members told
UAE1 day ago
It is to be a non-profit institution
UAE1 day ago