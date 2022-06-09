Enjoy our faster App experience
UAE offers condolences to Bangladesh over victims of warehouse fire

At least 44 people, including 10 firefighters were killed in the blaze

Reuters
Reuters

By Wam

Published: Thu 9 Jun 2022, 5:03 PM

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the government and people of the Bangladesh over the victims of the fire that broke out in a container warehouse in the southeast of the country, killing dozens and injuring hundreds.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MoFAIC) said in a statement that "the UAE expresses its sincere condolences and solidarity with the government and people of Bangladesh and to the families of the victims" while wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.

The blaze killed at least 44 people, including 10 firefighters, and injured around 200 others, according to a report.

The fire at Sitakunda, near the port city of Chittagong, was brought under control four days after it began on Saturday.


