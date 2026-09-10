UAE offers condolences after Philippines ferry fire leads to 5 deaths, 80 missing

The UAE has expressed solidarity with the Philippines and offered condolences after a fire on board a passenger-and-cargo ferry off the western island of Palawan killed at least five people and left more than 80 missing.

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement on Thursday, expressed its solidarity with Philippines over the incident.

The Ministry extended its sincere condolences and sympathy to the families of the victims, and to the Republic of the Philippines and its friendly people over this tragic loss. The Filipino community forms an important part of the UAE's expatriate population.

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Philippine rescuers raced on Thursday to extinguish the blaze broke out on the M/V June Aster Wednesday evening about 2.2 kilometres (1.3 miles) off the shores of Palawan province, the coast guard said. Five bodies as well as 43 survivors had been brought ashore.

The coast guard has yet to establish the cause of the fire, but said one survivor reported hearing a "loud explosion" from the cargo hold.

With the fire not yet extinguished, rescuers have been unable to search the vessel, Cayabyab said, adding that some people may still be trapped inside.

[With agency inputs]