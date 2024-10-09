Wed, Oct 09, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 6, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

UAE offers condolences on Kuwaiti Air Force plane crash

The UAE's Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the nation extends its deepest condolences and sympathies to the State of Kuwait

Image used for representational purpose. Photo: AFP file

The United Arab Emirates expressed its solidarity with the sisterly State of Kuwait and its sincere condolences for the crash of a Kuwaiti Air Force plane, which resulted in the martyrdom of its pilot.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs affirmed that the UAE extends its deepest condolences and sympathies to the State of Kuwait, its people, and the family and loved ones of the martyr in this painful tragedy.


