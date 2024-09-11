UAE offers condolences for victims of Morocco floods

File Photo. Image used for illustrative purpose

Published: Wed 11 Sep 2024, 12:46 PM

The UAE has expressed its solidarity with the sisterly Kingdom of Morocco and sincere condolences over the victims of the floods in the country.

Heavy rains were seen in several areas in the south of the country, resulting in the death and injury of a number of people, and significant material losses.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Kingdom of Morocco, its brotherly people, and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all those injured.