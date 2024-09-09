UAE offers condolences for Typhoon Yagi victims in Vietnam

Hanna Karen Arroyo Leyva had put out a plea on social media groups after her 34-year-old brother went for a walk on Sunday morning and didn’t return
The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Vietnam over the victims of floods and landslides caused by Typhoon Yagi, which killed and injured a number of people and caused extensive damage.
In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sincere condolences and sympathy to the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, its friendly people, and the families of the victims, wishing a speedy recovery to all the injured.
