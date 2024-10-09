Wed, Oct 09, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 6, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon°C

UAE offers condolences for flood victims in Bosnia and Herzegovina

The country also expressed its sympathy with the families and relatives of the victims

  • WAM
  • Updated: Wed 9 Oct 2024, 10:14 PM

The UAE has expressed its sincere condolences and solidarity with Bosnia and Herzegovina over the victims of floods and landslides caused by heavy rains that swept the country, killing a number of people and causing extensive damage.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs also expressed its sympathy to the government of the Republic of Bosnia and Herzegovina, its friendly people, and the families and relatives of the victims.


