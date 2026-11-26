UAE has expressed its solidarity with Egypt and has offered condolences after two fatal accidents took place in the governorates of Giza and Aswan.

The incident in Giza involved a fuel tanker overturning on the road and catching fire after oil spilled out.

At least 31 people were killed and 26 injured in the massive accident, which took place on Wednesday night. While a probe is still ongoing, one suspect has been arrested. He confessed to hitting the tanker with his car and causing it to crash into a concrete divider, overturning and spilling fuel.

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In a separate accident on Tuesday, ten people were killed and nine others, including children, were injured when a minibus collided with a truck on the Aswan–Abu Simbel tourist road in southern Egypt.

In a statement, the UAE Ministry of Foreign Affairs expressed its sympathies and condolences to the families of the victims, and wished a speedy recovery to all those who were injured in the incident.