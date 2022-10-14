UAE: Obvious Technologies bet big on data visualisation, ML and digital twin cities

This year's Gitex Global saw over 138,000 visitors and about 5,000 exhibitors — making it the largest in the history of the exhibition
Headquartered in Paris, France, Obvious technologies is a pioneering French technology company specialising in three-dimensional (3D) data visualisation, machine learning and digital twin cities. They have a strong background in security services; however, their product solutions are relevant to all mission-critical markets.
At Gitex this year, Obvious Technologies partnered with G42 in sync with their theme, "The answer is yes. What was the question?"
The French tech company is showcasing the OODA platform as the "ideal choice" for the next 3D PISM and Command & Control for smart and secure borders, infrastructure, and more.
OODA is a software platform that offers maximised access to the command & control platform. It is among the most suitable products to be used for control room operations. The platform has configured user privileges such as alarm management, video monitoring, 3D visualisation and more, offering strategic solutions to situations. OODA provides accurate supervision from its interface, helping the control room to receive real-time data.
What sets OODA apart from the rest of the market is the fact that it combines expertise from information technology (IT), gaming, and special operations forces. The platform was built keeping in mind the pain points of operational knowledge, and it uses the same card as a video game to project accurate data. Operating the software hence does not require any additional or special training, creating an extremely easy-to-use solution. Additionally, the solution was designed with the latest streaming technology, similar to the ones used in Netflix or Amazon TV, which makes it easier to project data in real time.
"It's very exciting to be exhibiting at Gitex this year, in partnership with G42. Being a pioneer company in the new Digital Twin ecosystem, we aim to leverage digitalisation through enhanced data visualisation in its product development and customer experience," said Naoufal El Ouali, co-founder and Executive Vice-President at Obvious Technologies.
ALSO READ:
This year's Gitex Global saw over 138,000 visitors and about 5,000 exhibitors — making it the largest in the history of the exhibition
They will be able to avail visa-free entry provided that the duration of their visit does not exceed a period of 30 days
Initiative highlights the desire of both countries to preserve the environment as the Emirates gears up to host COP28 in 2023
The modern technology on display, is sure to wow visitors at the very first glance
Anyone who purchases tickets during the promotion dates will also have the opportunity to win the Dh25 million grand prize on November 3
A smart meter will be mounted into the dashboard of the vehicle, which will eliminate all visible wires in the front seat
The teeming Saudi contingent speaks in one voice about the digital transformation goal that has been in the works since 2016
The higher projections come amidst rising oil prices as a result of the ongoing Russia-Ukraine military crisis