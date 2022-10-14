UAE: Obvious Technologies bet big on data visualisation, ML and digital twin cities

Its innovative software OODA offers maximised access to the command and control platform

By Joydeep Sen Gupta Published: Fri 14 Oct 2022, 6:39 PM

Headquartered in Paris, France, Obvious technologies is a pioneering French technology company specialising in three-dimensional (3D) data visualisation, machine learning and digital twin cities. They have a strong background in security services; however, their product solutions are relevant to all mission-critical markets.

At Gitex this year, Obvious Technologies partnered with G42 in sync with their theme, "The answer is yes. What was the question?"

The French tech company is showcasing the OODA platform as the "ideal choice" for the next 3D PISM and Command & Control for smart and secure borders, infrastructure, and more.

OODA is a software platform that offers maximised access to the command & control platform. It is among the most suitable products to be used for control room operations. The platform has configured user privileges such as alarm management, video monitoring, 3D visualisation and more, offering strategic solutions to situations. OODA provides accurate supervision from its interface, helping the control room to receive real-time data.

What sets OODA apart from the rest of the market is the fact that it combines expertise from information technology (IT), gaming, and special operations forces. The platform was built keeping in mind the pain points of operational knowledge, and it uses the same card as a video game to project accurate data. Operating the software hence does not require any additional or special training, creating an extremely easy-to-use solution. Additionally, the solution was designed with the latest streaming technology, similar to the ones used in Netflix or Amazon TV, which makes it easier to project data in real time.

"It's very exciting to be exhibiting at Gitex this year, in partnership with G42. Being a pioneer company in the new Digital Twin ecosystem, we aim to leverage digitalisation through enhanced data visualisation in its product development and customer experience," said Naoufal El Ouali, co-founder and Executive Vice-President at Obvious Technologies.

